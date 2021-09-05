Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,401 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

