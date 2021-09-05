SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

