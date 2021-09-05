Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,175,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $255.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $255.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.91 and its 200 day moving average is $236.56.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

