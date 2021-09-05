Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

SBUX opened at $117.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

