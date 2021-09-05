Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $127.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $117.19 on Thursday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average is $113.24. The company has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

