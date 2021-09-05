Step Finance (STEP) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $18.89 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00066746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00153092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00229971 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.98 or 0.07876545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,841.48 or 1.00365197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.65 or 0.00982407 BTC.

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

