Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to C$54.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Shares of ANCUF opened at $40.34 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.69%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

