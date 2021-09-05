Stipend (SPD) Price Hits $0.0634

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 77.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0634 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stipend has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $805,737.73 and $235.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,183.28 or 1.00369456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00048220 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.99 or 0.01020019 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.46 or 0.00506933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.00345604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00075220 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,700,694 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

