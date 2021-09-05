Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,490 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,022% compared to the typical daily volume of 222 call options.
Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 88,561 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 637,795 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 107,482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
