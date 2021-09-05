Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,490 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,022% compared to the typical daily volume of 222 call options.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 88,561 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 637,795 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 107,482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

