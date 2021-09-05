Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 10,158 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,221% compared to the typical daily volume of 769 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

