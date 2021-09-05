STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.940-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STOR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,332. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.90.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

