StrongHands Trading 10.6% Higher This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 67% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $463,598.76 and $82.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000045 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,711,974,937 coins and its circulating supply is 17,298,780,583 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

