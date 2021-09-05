Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 686,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,604,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 12.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $209.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.58. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

