Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Sun Communities worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI opened at $209.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $209.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.58.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

