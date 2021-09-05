Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.38.

NYSE:SUI opened at $209.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.32 and a 200-day moving average of $170.58. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 60.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,455 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 74.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after acquiring an additional 889,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,466,000 after acquiring an additional 556,237 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

