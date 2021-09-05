SUN (SUN) Market Cap Hits $152,338.63

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00065992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00155551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00218356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.75 or 0.07578797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,847.27 or 1.00169482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.80 or 0.00971406 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

