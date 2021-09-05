SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

