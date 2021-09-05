Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SVCBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

SVCBF opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.