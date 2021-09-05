Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 80.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $75,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

Shares of CRL opened at $449.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.59. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $450.67.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

