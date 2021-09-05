Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Eastman Chemical worth $64,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

