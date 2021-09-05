Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,612,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $68,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,686.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

