Syncona (LON:SYNC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $189.00

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 189 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 189.40 ($2.47), with a volume of 286945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.20 ($2.51).

Several analysts have commented on SYNC shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Syncona in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.65) target price on shares of Syncona in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 210.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 226.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 24.18.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

