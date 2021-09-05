Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Down to $18.17

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.17, but opened at $17.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 973 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

The company has a market cap of $868.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,500,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

