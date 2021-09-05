Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 10,359 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $32,527.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,005,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,190,085.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,894 shares of company stock valued at $416,928. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

