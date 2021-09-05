Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.97 and last traded at $43.12. Approximately 275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 129,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.05 million, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

