TD Securities Raises Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$8.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DALXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.79.

OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

