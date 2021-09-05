Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 15,738 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 118.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Denbury were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth $581,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Denbury by 9.6% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 145,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth $508,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth $12,657,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Shares of DEN opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.