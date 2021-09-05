Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 219,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,572,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 42,937 shares worth $2,635,647. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

