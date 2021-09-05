Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYV opened at $86.08 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

