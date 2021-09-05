Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 24,232 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,232 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 65.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Abiomed by 60.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 158,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after acquiring an additional 60,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 42.2% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 180,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,483,000 after acquiring an additional 53,502 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $372.69 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

