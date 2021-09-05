Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,293 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mplx were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.