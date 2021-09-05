Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE OGN opened at $35.61 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Several analysts have commented on OGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.