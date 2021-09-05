Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Trading Down 2%

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) fell 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $623.00 and last traded at $623.00. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $636.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tecan Group to a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.73.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.