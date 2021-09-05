TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTGT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $90.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.21 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

