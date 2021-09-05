Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.37. 1,664,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,621. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

