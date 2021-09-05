Telemus Capital LLC Buys 4,550 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $302,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.22. 483,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,444. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.11. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $156.49 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

