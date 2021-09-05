Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $59.42. 9,735,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,705,029. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.