Tellor Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43.76 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Tellor has a market cap of $116.88 million and $43.76 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $60.59 or 0.00121057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00121756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.50 or 0.00800181 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00048177 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,005,405 coins and its circulating supply is 1,929,086 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars.

