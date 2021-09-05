Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

TDC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 530,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,163. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

