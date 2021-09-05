Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

