Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $189.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average is $185.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

