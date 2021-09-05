Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 24th

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.
Texas Roadhouse has decreased its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
Shares of TXRH stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.