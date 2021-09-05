Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 24th

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Texas Roadhouse has decreased its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

