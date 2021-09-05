Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,518 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 51.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 43.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THC opened at $75.89 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on THC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,977 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

