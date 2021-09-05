Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 890 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,562,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,745,000 after acquiring an additional 43,105 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total value of $13,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,578,253.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,513,434 shares of company stock valued at $484,228,649 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $328.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.76 and a 200-day moving average of $293.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

