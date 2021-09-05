Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 88.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107,274 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

MDRX opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,600 shares of company stock worth $4,564,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

