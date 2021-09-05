Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,662 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 236.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,249 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $37.16 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

