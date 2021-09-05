Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,766 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 125,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

