Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on W shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

NYSE:W opened at $273.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.05. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,046,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

