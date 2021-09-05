The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth $2,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,772 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.