The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €18.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.90 ($19.88).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of alstria office REIT stock opened at €16.42 ($19.32) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.32. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.